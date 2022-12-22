Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.39. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

