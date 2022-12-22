Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.39. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.