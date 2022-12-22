AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC owned about 0.28% of AmpliTech Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 54,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 9.22. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

AmpliTech Group Profile

AmpliTech Group ( OTCMKTS:AMPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.