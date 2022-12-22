American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.93. 77,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

