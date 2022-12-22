American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

