American Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.47 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,688,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

