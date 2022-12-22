American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $198.94. 6,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

