American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 267,503 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,890. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

