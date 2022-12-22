American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 55,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.