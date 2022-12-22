American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,411 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 367.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.58. 26,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,130. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.17. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

