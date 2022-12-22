American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 108.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

