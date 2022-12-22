American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

