Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Amcor comprises about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,529. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

