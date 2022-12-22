Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Increased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor Price Performance

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,529. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

