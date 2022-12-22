Amaze World (AMZE) Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Amaze World has a market cap of $50.69 million and $432,170.28 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00005578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

