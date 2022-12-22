Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Cut by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

