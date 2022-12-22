Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,390 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

CLF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 564,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

