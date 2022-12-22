Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 173,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,286,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

