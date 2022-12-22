Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $243.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,448. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

