Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $102,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $225,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 35.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Down 2.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $143.60. 33,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $362.52.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

