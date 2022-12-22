Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,314. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

