Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 600,000 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 600,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,755,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583,638.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 84,636 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $13,541.76.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 500,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Alset Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Alset shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alset

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.