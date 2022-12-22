Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $534,310.10

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $78.82 million and $534,310.10 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

