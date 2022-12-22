Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Natixis raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,260. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

