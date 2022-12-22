Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Lowered by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 1.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day moving average of $257.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

