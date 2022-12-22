Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.