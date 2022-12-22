Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
