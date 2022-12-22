Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

AGI stock opened at C$13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.49. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,473.

About Alamos Gold

