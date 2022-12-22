Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,266. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,704.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $144,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,148 shares of company stock worth $100,116 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

