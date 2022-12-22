Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 41,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,718,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $3,048,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 349,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Affirm by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.