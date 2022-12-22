AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 8.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,336. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.