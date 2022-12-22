Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,199 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEG. Barclays raised their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.