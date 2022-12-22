Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels 7.33% 38.18% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aedifica and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.26 -$26.22 million $0.19 9.42

Analyst Ratings

Aedifica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotherly Hotels.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aedifica and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aedifica currently has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.58%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Aedifica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aedifica is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Aedifica on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

