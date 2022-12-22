Adviser Investments LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 211,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

