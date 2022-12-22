Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.83

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 1384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
The company has a market cap of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
