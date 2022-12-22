Adshares (ADS) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $163,558.95 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,312 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

