Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.27. 46,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

