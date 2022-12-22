Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA) Shares Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Adara Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Adara Acquisition were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADRA. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adara Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adara Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ADRA remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About Adara Acquisition

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

