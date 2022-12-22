Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $81,786.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005059 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

