ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $34.71 million and $13,868.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0003814 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,061.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

