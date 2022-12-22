ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and $13,441.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00038283 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,011.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

