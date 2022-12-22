AAR (NYSE:AIR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AAR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 700,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,749. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

