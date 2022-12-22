AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 4,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

