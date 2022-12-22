8,130 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 192,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $145.70.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

