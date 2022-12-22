7,200 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:TNA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,305. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

