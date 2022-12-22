598 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.93. 28,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.52.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

