4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 1,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 480,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.