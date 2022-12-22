3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.68. 40,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,784. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

