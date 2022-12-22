3EDGE Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,211 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 9.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 1.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $127,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

