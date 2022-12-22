3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $189.39 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,888,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,387,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 14.7% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

