3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $127.52 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,211 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 1.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $127,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

