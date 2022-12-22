3EDGE Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,864,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $46.80 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.
